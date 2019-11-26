MUTIN, Dr. Alberto Otero Dr. Otero, of Iquitos Peru, born to Serafin Otero Barcia and Sara Mutin de Otero Feb. 19, 1938, died of cancer in North Miami Nov. 19, 2019. He is survived by his three children, Carlos, Antonio and Claudette and their spouses, Dr. Ashley Vigil-Otero and Lt. Col. Jonathan Vaughn, USMC; his five grandchildren, his brothers, Serafin and Rafael; his late sister, Lydia Otero de Palacios; and their families, and life partner, Rocio Castaneda and her children and family. In addition to his love of family and friends, Dr. Otero possessed a passion for soccer (formerly playing professionally for Club Deportivo Municipal in Lima, Peru), writing (having authored a book of poetry), tennis and the ocean. A decorated Vietnam Veteran and surgeon in the U.S. Army, he practiced as a family physician for years as owner of the Manhattan Medical Walk-in Clinic, Tampa. He served in the Peruvian American Medical Association as member and President. Upon retirement, he volunteered his time and supported donation of medical supplies to various medical facilities in Peru, including the founding of a first-of-its kind burn unit in Iquitos Peru. Services were held in Miami Nov. 23, 2019, with services in Tampa planned for December.

