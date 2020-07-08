1/1
Alda McLISH
McLISH, Alda "Grandma" 100, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away on June 24, 2020. Grandma was born in Jamaica and came to the United States in 1985. She was a caretaker her entire life. She is survived by five children, Sylvia Kinghorn of England, Glenorah Beckford, Pauline Garvey, Donovan Robinson (Wavneh), all of St. Petersburg, FL, Leroy Robinson of Jamaica; 53 grandchildren, 97 great-grandchildren; 61 great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives. Funeral service Saturday, July 11, (family only). Visitation Friday, July 10, 4-7 pm, Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Smith Funeral Home
