Alda McLISH

McLISH, Alda "Grandma" 100, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away on June 24, 2020. Grandma was born in Jamaica and came to the United States in 1985. She was a caretaker her entire life. She is survived by five children, Sylvia Kinghorn of England, Glenorah Beckford, Pauline Garvey, Donovan Robinson (Wavneh), all of St. Petersburg, FL, Leroy Robinson of Jamaica; 53 grandchildren, 97 great-grandchildren; 61 great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives. Funeral service Saturday, July 11, (family only). Visitation Friday, July 10, 4-7 pm, Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266



