Service 5:30 PM Sacred Heart Catholic Church

GARCIA, Aldo Manuel passed February 16, 2018. He was born November 23, 1934 in Guantanamo, Cuba and grew up in Habana, Cuba. Aldo graduated from Managua Military Academy in 1958 and was a Captain in Batista's war against the communist regime. On July 20, 1957 he married the love of his life, Sonia Garcia. In January of 1960, Aldo and Sonia were expecting their first child when they exiled from Cuba and came to Miami, FL, where their daughter, Alina was born. They soon moved to Chicago, IL, with little of nothing, where Aldo worked two or three jobs to support his family, while at the same time, re-educating himself. Aldo, again, graduated from college and began a long career as a Computer Analyst, in the early days of technology. A second daughter, Ibis, was born while living In Chicago. In 1975, Aldo and his family moved to Tampa, FL. While the family established their roots in the Tampa Bay Area, Aldo continued his career in Information and Technology. Aldo's life long dream was to see a free Cuba but was equally proud of becoming a United States citizen and being able to provide for his family in this free country. Aldo's generosity and giving, allowed many family members to leave Cuba and seek freedom in the United States as well. Predeceasing Aldo, were his parents, Antonio and Angela Garcia; his brother, Pepin Garcia; and his sister, Ibis Garcia De Ordoñez. Aldo leaves his wife, Sonia, his two daughters, Alina (Dale), Ibis (Kevin); grandchildren, Brittany, Joseph, Dylan, Serena, Audrey, Katerina, and Lily; and great-grandchildren, Marina and Damian. Aldo also leaves behind numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. It is now over one year since you left us but our memories are strong and full of love. There is not one day that goes by that we don't think of you. We love and miss you very much. Celebrating Aldo's life, we invite relatives and friends to join us in prayer as we commemorate his birthday. Mass will be offered at 5:30 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019. We will gather afterwards at The Gabbard Residence, from 7-9 pm.

