ESQUIA, Alejandro

61, of Tampa, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born January 5, 1958, in Tampa, FL to Alfred Esquia and Mary Galan. Alejandro had a long and successful career, over 35 years, as business owner and operator of Electric Alarm, LLC. When not working, he was actively involved in golfing, bowling, spending time with family and friends, and diligently serving in various men's ministries and outreach programs. He was preceded in death by father, Alfred Esquia. He is survived by mother, Mary Galan, and stepfather, James Hollerback; loving wife of 38 years, Ida M. Esquia; his daughters, Alexis Esquia and Holly Esquia Gerlach; son-in-law, Jonathan Gerlach; and granddaughter, Ava Kennedy Gerlach. A Memorial Service for Alejandro Esquia will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at River of Life Church, 410 East Chapman Rd., Lutz, FL 33549, at 1 pm. A private graveside service for immediate family will proceed. Boza & Roel Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2019
