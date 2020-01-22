CIESLAK, Aleksandra 65, loving wife, mother, babcia, and sister passed away, after years of illness, at her home on January 20, 2020. At her time of passing, she was surrounded by her husband of 40 years and their three children. Since 1991, she was known as the proud, hard working, and dedicated owner of the Sails Resort Motel in North Redington Beach, FL. She is remembered warmly and fondly by all those she hosted. She was born on September 19, 1954 in Olesnica, Poland to Jozef and Irena (Grabka) Krupa. Aleksandra is survived by her loving husband, Tadeusz Cieslak; her three children, Editha Cieslak, Zaneta Cieslak, and Rafal (Elizabeth) Cieslak; her grandchildren, Aleksandra and Nathan, brothers, Roman (Stanislawa) Krupa, Stanislaw (Zofia) Krupa, and Krzystof (Teresa) Krupa, Sisters Maria (Jan) Teczar and Anna (Roman) Loboda. Family will receive guests at Reese Funeral Home, 6767 Seminole Blvd., Seminole 33772 on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5-9 pm for a Wake Service. A Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9 am at Reese Funeral Home with a Funeral Service to follow at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 445 82nd Ave, St. Pete Beach 33706 at 11 am with a Committal Service to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. E. James Reese Funeral Home

