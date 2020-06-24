Alena FREY

FREY, Alena Eftihia age 23, of Tampa, Florida, left the world too early June 19, 2020. Alena's extraordinary journey began February 24, 1997. She was born to parents, Sophia Sorolis and Carlos Frey and was under the doting watch of her big sister, Kyra Frey. Alena was fortunate to receive a heart transplant in infancy and kidney transplant as a teenager, which enabled her to live the life she desired, and we thank those donors. After graduating Plant High School in 2015, Alena received her Bachelor's in Public Health from the University of South Florida. She was a member and leader in college associations including the USF Public Health Student Association, GloBull Ambassadors, and was an enthusiastic sister at Sigma Delta Tau sorority. She also received the USF Stampede of Service award. She had the opportunity to study abroad in London and make memories in many other exciting places. Alena was on track to receive her Master's in Health Science degree from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. While there, she was a kidney advocacy committee member with the National Kidney Foundation, where she met with federal and state elected officials to promote legislation in support of kidney disease and organ donation. Alena understood that her life was a gift, and every day she embraced new and wondrous experiences. Alena will be cherished by her loving parents, Sophia and Carlos; sister, Kyra; extended family including aunts, uncles, and cousins; her godparents, the Xenick family; and many friends. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 28, 3-5 pm, at Blount and Curry Funeral Home, 605 S. MacDill Avenue, Tampa. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 29, 12 pm, at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 2418 W. Swann Ave., Tampa. Interment will follow 3 pm, at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, gifts to the Alena Eftihia Frey Memorial Scholarship in Public Health may be made payable to the USF Foundation, c/o the Office of Donor Relations, ALC100, 4202 E. Fowler Avenue, Tampa, FL 33620, Attn: Beth Corbin. Please visit her online guestbook at: www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 24, 2020.