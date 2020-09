Or Copy this URL to Share

BOGHICH, Alex Curtis On Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 61 years of age, Alex went home to be with Jesus. A 1977 Plant High graduate, he worked in sales for food services and car dealerships, most recently Ed Morse Cadillac/Fiat and Brandon Chrysler Dodge. Visitation will be held at 5 pm, Thursday, Sept 17, and a Celebration Service at 10 am, Friday, Sept 18, with both at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 605 S. Macdill Avenue.



