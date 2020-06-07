KASHETA, Alex J. 75, of Largo, FL, passed away May 31, 2020. He was born April 4, 1945 in Lawrence, MA, to the late B. Frank and Lucy (Miele) Kasheta. He was a 1962 graduate of Lawrence High. He worked at M.I.T. for 13 years, Lockheed Martin for 12 years. He was a very avid golfer. Alex is survived by his sister, Carol Ross. Memorial donations may be made to the Suncoast Hospice Foundation. National Cremation Society



