KASHETA, Alex J. 75, of Largo, FL, passed away May 31, 2020. He was born April 4, 1945 in Lawrence, MA, to the late B. Frank and Lucy (Miele) Kasheta. He was a 1962 graduate of Lawrence High. He worked at M.I.T. for 13 years, Lockheed Martin for 12 years. He was a very avid golfer. Alex is survived by his sister, Carol Ross. Memorial donations may be made to the Suncoast Hospice Foundation. National Cremation Society

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
4945 East Bay Drive
Clearwater, FL 33764
7275360494
