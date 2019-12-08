THOMPSON, Alex B. Sr. US Army 90, of Wesley Chapel passed away December 3, 2019. He was born April 17, 1929 in Clinchport, VA to Alex Jackson and Allie Mae (Flannery) Thompson. Mr. Thompson served his country in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife, Blanche (Cartisser) Thompson; his children, Rodger Thompson (Pam), Janet Bachulski (Ted), Donna Mimnaugh (Gene), and Alex Thompson Jr. (Sandy); grandchildren, RJ, Jason, Stephanie, Kim, Traci, Lisa, Kelly, Shelby, and Lynzie; great-grand-children, Kelsey, Caden, Damian, Dylan, Amber, Sean, Zach, Logan, Megan, and Tyler; great-great-grandson, Judson; sisters, Della and Shirley; brothers, Jim and Tommy. Burial is at Florida National Cemetery at date to be determined. Whitfield Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019