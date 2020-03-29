Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander ALEXANDER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALEXANDER, Alexander "Alex" passed away on March 22, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 84. As a young man, he immigrated to the U.S. from Greece. He learned to speak English while studying Mathematics. If you had the chance to meet him, then you probably have a story to share about how kind, funny, or brave he was. There is a lot of you out there who knew Alex. If you didn't have the chance to meet him in person, then you missed out. But don't despair, you probably met someone he inspired through his faith, which made you believe a little bit more. Or, you may have met someone that felt a little less lonely because he acknowledged them with a smile or a handshake. Or, perhaps you received a scholarship he helped make possible. The memories of Alex will always bring joy to his wife, Christine; son, Plato and wife, Tassa; daughter, Anna and husband, Greg; and their son, Levi; plus his family members around the world. He was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater and a proud member of AHEPA. To honor his memory, do something kind for a stranger and pray for those in need. Let's save the flowers for a celebration of life later this year. To continue his legacy donations can be made to AHEPA Chapter #356 Scholarship Fund or the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater, Capital Campaign Fund.

ALEXANDER, Alexander "Alex" passed away on March 22, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 84. As a young man, he immigrated to the U.S. from Greece. He learned to speak English while studying Mathematics. If you had the chance to meet him, then you probably have a story to share about how kind, funny, or brave he was. There is a lot of you out there who knew Alex. If you didn't have the chance to meet him in person, then you missed out. But don't despair, you probably met someone he inspired through his faith, which made you believe a little bit more. Or, you may have met someone that felt a little less lonely because he acknowledged them with a smile or a handshake. Or, perhaps you received a scholarship he helped make possible. The memories of Alex will always bring joy to his wife, Christine; son, Plato and wife, Tassa; daughter, Anna and husband, Greg; and their son, Levi; plus his family members around the world. He was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater and a proud member of AHEPA. To honor his memory, do something kind for a stranger and pray for those in need. Let's save the flowers for a celebration of life later this year. To continue his legacy donations can be made to AHEPA Chapter #356 Scholarship Fund or the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater, Capital Campaign Fund. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close