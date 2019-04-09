FUCITO, Alexander



USN (Ret.) "Big Al" 83, of New Port Richey, FL, passed away April 7, 2019 after a short illness at Gulfside Hospice. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Norma. He is also survived by his children, Joyce, Cathy, Alex, Toni, and Stephanie, and their spouses. He leaves behind eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Al was a big man with a big personality and a big heart. No one he met was ever a stranger for long. Born in Brooklyn, NY he served two enlistments in the Navy, was a lifelong motorcycle rider, and an active member of the biking community. He resided in upstate New York before moving to Florida 24 years ago. He loved Florida with its yearling "riding weather." He will be missed greatly by his wife, family, and friends. His passing leaves a void which can never be filled. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Gulfside Hospice. A memorial gathering will be held at Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home, Congress Street Chapel, Saturday, April 13, 2019, 3 pm, followed by a 4 pm service at



Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home, 6616 Congress Street,



New Port Richey, FL 34653



