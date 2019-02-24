MANGINI, Alexander J.
88, of Valrico, FL passed away February 6, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was born February 6, 1931 in New Haven, CT to Felix and Mary Vacca Mangini. He is a US Navy veteran, serving his country from 1948-1951. After retiring from US Motors, he spent his time gardening, painting, and fishing. Al was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ida; his son, Michael; and his granddaughter, Angela. He is survived by his daughters, Maria Cruz, Lois Mangini, and Janet Mangini Paratore; son-in-law, John Ferree; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2 pm at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, with a gathering at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Paralyzed Veterans of America at pva.org. Fair winds and following seas.
Serenity Meadows
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019