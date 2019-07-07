Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
11005 N US Highway 301
Thonotosassa, FL 33592
(813) 986-2402
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Common Ground Christian Church
4207 North Blvd
Tampa, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Padron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Padron


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander Padron Obituary
PADRON, Alexander

34, of Tampa, FL, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born June 10, 1985 in Tampa, FL Alex was a member and youth director of the Common Ground Christian Church in Tampa, FL. Survivors include his parents, Lazaro F. Padron, Karen (Marsh) Stephens, Melanie Padron, Cleante Dubourg; his siblings, Michelle L. (Adam) Foster, Anthony G. (Julia) Padron, Meredith and Kimberly Dubourg; his paternal grandmother, Julia Puentes; his grandmother, Dolores Griffin; his uncles, Patrick Marsh, Manuel Padron, Kevin Marsh, Ernesto Padron, Jeff Griffin; his nephews, Samuel Foster, Devlin Foster; as well as his god son, Harrison Maldonado. Alex was preceded in death by his aunt, Caridad Nunez; his maternal grandmother, Barbara Bailey; his paternal grandfather, Manuel Padron; and his grandfather, Gerald Griffin. Memorial Service will be held at the Common Ground Christian Church, 4207 North Blvd., Tampa, FL 33603 Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:30 am. A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens, 11005 N. Highway 301, Thonotosassa, FL 33592.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
Download Now