PADRON, Alexander
34, of Tampa, FL, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born June 10, 1985 in Tampa, FL Alex was a member and youth director of the Common Ground Christian Church in Tampa, FL. Survivors include his parents, Lazaro F. Padron, Karen (Marsh) Stephens, Melanie Padron, Cleante Dubourg; his siblings, Michelle L. (Adam) Foster, Anthony G. (Julia) Padron, Meredith and Kimberly Dubourg; his paternal grandmother, Julia Puentes; his grandmother, Dolores Griffin; his uncles, Patrick Marsh, Manuel Padron, Kevin Marsh, Ernesto Padron, Jeff Griffin; his nephews, Samuel Foster, Devlin Foster; as well as his god son, Harrison Maldonado. Alex was preceded in death by his aunt, Caridad Nunez; his maternal grandmother, Barbara Bailey; his paternal grandfather, Manuel Padron; and his grandfather, Gerald Griffin. Memorial Service will be held at the Common Ground Christian Church, 4207 North Blvd., Tampa, FL 33603 Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:30 am. A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens, 11005 N. Highway 301, Thonotosassa, FL 33592.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 7, 2019