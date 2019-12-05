POLLOCK, Alexander M. Jr. "Sandy" 87, of Tampa, FL passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Sandy was born in Jacksonville, FL and raised in Ocala, where he attended Ocala area schools. He attended Wake Forest University and University of Florida, and was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. Sandy served in the United States Air Force, and worked with Jim Walter Homes for 35 years until his retirement. For many years he was active with Tampa Bay Youth Football, serving as booster club president and then a coach for the Packers football teams. He is survived by his wife, Ramona; daughter, Alexis Taylor; son, Richard; granddaughter, Shelby Melville (Chris); and aunt, Flora Phillips. Sandy is preceded in death by his parents, Alexander M. Pollock Sr. and Sylvia LeMay Pollock. At his request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation. Arrangements by: Cremations of Greater Tampa Bay

