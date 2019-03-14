SPEARS, Alexandra B. "Ali"



passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Tampa, Florida, Ali was a willful and feisty kind of girl with a personality that could light up any room. She was a people person and loved baking, taking charge, and the Indianapolis Colts. Like most young girls, Ali enjoyed trips to Disney with her family and especially loved the Disney princesses. Her favorite princess was Ariel. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Moina and Simms Spears Sr. and uncle Simms Spears Jr. Survivors include her beloved parents, Mara and Cameron Spears; twin brother, Mitchell Spears; maternal grandparents, Lawrence Glassman and Eileen Barber (Edwin); aunt, D'Aun Kingsbury (Kim), and uncle, Fred Glassman. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019, at Congregation Beth Am, 2030 W. Fletcher Ave., at 11 am. Interment will follow immediately at Gan Shalom Cemetery in Lutz. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ali's memory to . Condolences may be expressed online at:



Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019