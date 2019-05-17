|
|
VANDERVLIET, Alexandra H.
78, of Holiday. It is with saddened hearts that we mourn the passing of my mother-in- law, Sandy. She will be missed immensely by her son, Ron McCullem and his wife, Liz; sister, Sharon Wall; brother, Michael Dziadik; her grandchildren, Richie, Jeff (Liz) and Katie (Ray); great-grandchildren, Raelyn and Elena; and nieces and nephews. She had a great love for her family. She will be in our hearts forever.
Dobies Funeral Home/Holiday
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2019