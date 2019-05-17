Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
4910 Bartelt Road
Holiday, FL 34690
(727) 937-7555
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexandra Vandervliet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexandra H. Vandervliet

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alexandra H. Vandervliet Obituary
VANDERVLIET, Alexandra H.

78, of Holiday. It is with saddened hearts that we mourn the passing of my mother-in- law, Sandy. She will be missed immensely by her son, Ron McCullem and his wife, Liz; sister, Sharon Wall; brother, Michael Dziadik; her grandchildren, Richie, Jeff (Liz) and Katie (Ray); great-grandchildren, Raelyn and Elena; and nieces and nephews. She had a great love for her family. She will be in our hearts forever.

Dobies Funeral Home/Holiday
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now