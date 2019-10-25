Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfonso BROXTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BROXTON, Alfonso Livingston Sr. was born on September 4, 1931 to the late Samuel Broxton and Carrie Lee Broxton of Ybor City, Tampa, Florida. Alfonso was called home and departed this life on October 11, 2019 at The Landings at Norcross, GA under the hospice of his son Alfonso Broxton II. All floral arrangements can be delivered to Coleman's Mortuary Chapel (308 N. Main St. Hastings, FL 32145) on Friday, October 25, from 9 am-5 pm. The Homegoing Celebration will be at 11 am Saturday, October 26, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Clearwater, Rev. LeRoy Howard, Pastor. Mr. Broxton will lay in state at the church from 9 am, until the hour of service. The final resting place for Mr. Broxton will be after the Homegoing Celebration in Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park in Clearwater, FL.

