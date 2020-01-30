RAMOS, Alfonso P. born April 8, 1942 passed away Monday January 27, 2020 at the age of 78. After fighting cancer with the same vigor with which he did everything in his life, he passed peacefully into God's arms surrounded at that moment by the love of his wife, Maria E. Ramos, and his two daughters, Kena M. Ficklin and Monica G. Ramos, who survive him. Alfonso had a deep love for his family, worked tirelessly to provide for them, and was active in his church and his community. He lived a full and colorful life, working and trav-elling all over the world, touching so many people on his journey. He will be missed and is a man that will never be forgotten by those who had the privilege to know him. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:30 pm in St. Jerome Catholic Church, 10895 Hamlin Blvd., Largo, FL. Grasso Funeral Memorial and Cremation

