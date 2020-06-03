Alfonso ROMANELLO
ROMANELLO, Alfonso 89 years old of Tampa, Florida, passed away peacefully May 28, 2020. He was born in Tampa, Florida, but met the love of his life, Christiane, in Nancy, France while being deployed during his time in the Airforce. They then moved back to the States to start their family. While in his downtime Alfonso enjoyed going to the coffee shop with friends. He is predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Christiane and his brother, Tony. He is survived by his daughter, Christine Goodson; sister, Pauline; two grandsons, Rhisiart Goodson and Sean Goodson; and various nieces and nephews. There will be services for Alfonso this Friday, June 5, 2020 at Boza and Roel, 1 pm, followed by a burial at Myrtle Hill. Boza & Roel Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Service
01:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
