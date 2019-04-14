Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Abel Schlorholtz. View Sign

SCHLORHOLTZ, Alfred Abel



Alfred A. Schlorholtz passed away March 31 at Mease Continuing Care in Dunedin, FL, at 95 following an exemplary life of service to others. He and his wife Peggy served for a total of 35 years in the mission field in Pakistan and Nepal, where they worked in education, economic and rural development, and pastoral care. They touched the lives of thousands, many of them among the poorest and most disadvantaged people in the world.



Schlorholtz was born on December 15, 1923, on a farm near Breda, Iowa, the middle child of five born to Abel and Emma Schlorholtz. He attended Wall Lake High School, where he met his life partner, Peggy Hoft. They married in 1946 in Wall Lake. Al attended Buena Vista College, and then Princeton Seminary, where he felt called to work in the mission field, and was ordained a Presbyterian minister in 1953.



The Schlorholtzes spent most of their time in Pakistan in Lahore, where Al first served as pastor at Naulakha Church, and then as chaplain and professor of English and sociology for over 20 years at Forman Christian College. In his English classes, Al was known for using humor to make learning more fun and interesting.



The Schlorholtzes brought together people of different religious, social and national backgrounds, and frequently hosted elaborate tea parties on their lawn on the FC College campus.



In 1978, after 24 years in Pakistan, they moved to Kathmandu to work with the United Mission to Nepal. Al administered economic/rural development projects, overseeing some 400 people and working with thousands of Nepalis on clean water access, reforestation, clean energy, roads, dams and other efforts. The Schlorholtzes retired in 1989, settling in Palm Harbor, FL, before moving to Mease Manor, in nearby Dunedin, in 2005. Peggy passed away in 2007.



Known both inside and outside the family for his sense of humor and loving and gracious manner, Schlorholtz was often called on to make his "International Humor" presentation. He maintained an extensive mailing list of contacts, with whom he corresponded right up until his death.



In his memoir, Something to Share, Schlorholtz wrote, "Peggy and I are indebted to literally thousands of people from many lands. They have enriched our lives. We are a community of the heart, of the soul and joy of life amidst the trials and vicissitudes of our human journey."



Schlorholtz is survived by his children, Hope, Esther, and John. Son, Stan passed away in 2017. He is also survived by daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Schlorholtz and John's partner, Joanne Rowley; sons-in-law, Joseph Hunter and Stephen Phillips; grandchildren, Tanya Dunn, Erik Schlorholtz and Arin Hunter-Schlorholtz; Erik's wife, Kristin Schlorholtz; and great-grandchildren, Lilly, Julie and Will Schlorholtz.



A celebration of life will be held at 10 am on May 18, 2019, at Mease Manor Auditorium, 700 Mease Plaza, Dunedin, FL. Donations in his memory may be made to the Professor Alfred A. Schlorholtz Scholarship Fund, which benefits deserving and disadvantaged students in Pakistan, c/o the Texas Presbyterian Foundation, 6100 Colwell Blvd, Suite 250, Irving TX 75039.



Holloway Funeral Home



(813) 855-2439



https://www.hollowayfuneralhomefl.com/

SCHLORHOLTZ, Alfred AbelAlfred A. Schlorholtz passed away March 31 at Mease Continuing Care in Dunedin, FL, at 95 following an exemplary life of service to others. He and his wife Peggy served for a total of 35 years in the mission field in Pakistan and Nepal, where they worked in education, economic and rural development, and pastoral care. They touched the lives of thousands, many of them among the poorest and most disadvantaged people in the world.Schlorholtz was born on December 15, 1923, on a farm near Breda, Iowa, the middle child of five born to Abel and Emma Schlorholtz. He attended Wall Lake High School, where he met his life partner, Peggy Hoft. They married in 1946 in Wall Lake. Al attended Buena Vista College, and then Princeton Seminary, where he felt called to work in the mission field, and was ordained a Presbyterian minister in 1953.The Schlorholtzes spent most of their time in Pakistan in Lahore, where Al first served as pastor at Naulakha Church, and then as chaplain and professor of English and sociology for over 20 years at Forman Christian College. In his English classes, Al was known for using humor to make learning more fun and interesting.The Schlorholtzes brought together people of different religious, social and national backgrounds, and frequently hosted elaborate tea parties on their lawn on the FC College campus.In 1978, after 24 years in Pakistan, they moved to Kathmandu to work with the United Mission to Nepal. Al administered economic/rural development projects, overseeing some 400 people and working with thousands of Nepalis on clean water access, reforestation, clean energy, roads, dams and other efforts. The Schlorholtzes retired in 1989, settling in Palm Harbor, FL, before moving to Mease Manor, in nearby Dunedin, in 2005. Peggy passed away in 2007.Known both inside and outside the family for his sense of humor and loving and gracious manner, Schlorholtz was often called on to make his "International Humor" presentation. He maintained an extensive mailing list of contacts, with whom he corresponded right up until his death.In his memoir, Something to Share, Schlorholtz wrote, "Peggy and I are indebted to literally thousands of people from many lands. They have enriched our lives. We are a community of the heart, of the soul and joy of life amidst the trials and vicissitudes of our human journey."Schlorholtz is survived by his children, Hope, Esther, and John. Son, Stan passed away in 2017. He is also survived by daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Schlorholtz and John's partner, Joanne Rowley; sons-in-law, Joseph Hunter and Stephen Phillips; grandchildren, Tanya Dunn, Erik Schlorholtz and Arin Hunter-Schlorholtz; Erik's wife, Kristin Schlorholtz; and great-grandchildren, Lilly, Julie and Will Schlorholtz.A celebration of life will be held at 10 am on May 18, 2019, at Mease Manor Auditorium, 700 Mease Plaza, Dunedin, FL. Donations in his memory may be made to the Professor Alfred A. Schlorholtz Scholarship Fund, which benefits deserving and disadvantaged students in Pakistan, c/o the Texas Presbyterian Foundation, 6100 Colwell Blvd, Suite 250, Irving TX 75039.Holloway Funeral Home(813) 855-2439 Funeral Home Holloway Funeral Home

112 South Bayview Blvd

Oldsmar , FL 34677

(813) 855-2439 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close