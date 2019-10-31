ALLEN, Alfred Newton Jr. 87, a life-long resident of Brooksville, FL passed away October 25, 2019. He was born September 26, 1932, in Brooksville, Florida to Alfred Sr. and Mary (McMullen) Allen. He graduated in 1950 from Hernando High School. Alfred is predeceased by his parents, Alfred Sr. and Mary Allen; his two sons, Alfred III "Butch" and Bruce Allen; and a sister, Louise Stockton. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rosalene Allen of Floral City; daughters, Molly Wilson and her husband, Carl of Floral City and Brenda Erwin of Tampa; six grandchildren, Sheana Aaron and her husband, Dustin of Floral City; Robert Levis and his wife, Alishia of Brooksville; Julia Blazer and her husband, Philip of Alabama; Jeff Allen of Largo; Christalee Walker and her husband, Jeremy of Texas; Jennifer Menda and her husband, Jeff of North Carolina; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Mentink of Brooksville; Dorothy Fuhr-mann of St. Augustine; many nieces, nephews; loving family and friends. A Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 am - 12 pm with a Memorial Service to follow at Noon at Brewer's, Brooksville Chapel. Brewer & Sons Funeral Home www.brewerfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 31, 2019