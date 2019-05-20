|
DURIVAGE, Alfred
92, of St. Petersburg, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Tampa. He died peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. Born in Troy, NY, he was the son of the late Arthur F. and Marie Spenard Durivage Sr. He was a veteran of the US Navy, serving in the North Pacific during World War II. He married Beverly Bayly Durivage on September 22, 1950 in Troy, and was married for 68 years. Al worked as a machinist at the Watervliet Arsenal for 12 years, and as a tool and die maker at International Business Machines, Corporation, for 11 years. After moving to Florida, he worked as a tool and die maker at Honeywell briefly and later at Space Machine and Engineering, Corporation for 12 years. Al was a devout parishioner of the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Gulfport since 1970. Aside from being a Eucharistic minister, usher, and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Al was a St. Jude medal award recipient. Al is preceded in death by his twin sister, Gen Wetmiller and brothers, Ed, Paul, Bill, Frank, and Arthur Jr. Durivage. He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; his children, Michael Durivage, Monica Foley, and Jennifer Seth (Brian); his brother, George Durivage (Pat); his sisters, Marie Wetmiller and Alida Hayner; his grandchildren, Stefan and Marissa Scherer, Brittany Scaffedi (Bobby), and Jayce Seth; his great-granddaughter, Chantel Ashely; and many loving nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Michael Durivage, Brian Seth, Stefan Scherer, Gary Foley, Bobby Scaffedi, and Jim Cardullo. Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 pm, Wednesday, May 22 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33618. A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 10 am, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 2708 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33618. Burial will follow at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 20, 2019
