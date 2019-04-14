FLEISCHER, Alfred J.



of Seminole, FL, died on April 9, 2019. Born October 6, 1921 in Philadelphia, PA, he moved to St. Petersburg in October 1959 from Tonawanda, NY (Buffalo Area). He graduated from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science in February 1943. He was a Lutheran and a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Navy as a PT Boat Officer in the Western and Southwestern Pacific. He was predeceased on January 20, 1969 by his first wife of 24 and 1/2 years, H. Thelma, mother of sons, Alfred E. and Daniel J; predeceased on October 19, 2008 by his second wife of 37 years, Irma, with whom he owned and operated Northeast Pharmacy in St. Petersburg for 18 years, closing on August 31, 1989. The drug store was purchased by Eckerd Drugs. He was also predeceased by son, Daniel J. on August 18, 2010. Survivors include son, Alfred E (Alma) of Dade City; stepdaughters, Roberta Dickson of St Petersburg and Kristine Bearse (Paul) of Palmetto. Other survivors include eight grandchildren, R. Daniel Fleischer, Christopher Fleischer (Kathryn), Shawn Mobley (Shaine), Ronda Ard (Shelton), Ronald Dickson, Ronald Mobley (Michelle), Jessica Martinez, Vanessa Andrews, and seven great-grandchildren. Additional survivors include a niece, Karen Niblock (Gregory) of Philadelphia, PA and a nephew, William Fleischer (Cindy), of Bristol, PA. Memorial service will be held at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 7820 38th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL on Thursday April 18, 2019 at 1 pm. Interment services will be private at Memorial Park, 5750 49th St. N., St. Petersburg, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to All Children's Hospital, Hospice of the Florida Suncoast or . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary