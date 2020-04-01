|
ROGERS, Alfred "Boyd" 89, of St. Petersburg, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He worked for Castle Supply for many years before retiring. Boyd also served in the Army as a Sergeant during the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Janet A. Rogers, celebrating 50 years May 2020; children, Teresa "Terry" Odom and her spouse, John of St. Petersburg, Rhonda "Susie" Carl and her spouse, Jimmy of Bourbonais, IL, Alan Rogers and his spouse, Charlene of St. Petersburg, Shannon Downey and his, spouse Danita of Seminole, and Jill Kirman and her spouse, Mark of St. Petersburg; grandchildren Kevin Odom, Kelly Bolden and spouse Matt, Stephen Moss and spouse, Amber, Jeffrey Moss and spouse, Jenessa, Adam Rogers, Jenna Swager and spouse, Sean, Ryan Downey and spouse, Elizabeth, Rileigh Downey and Cameron Lilge; great-grand-children, Abigale Bolden, Arianna Bolden, Scarlett Moss, Lochlan Moss, Myles Moss, Jade Moss, Elodie Moss and Isabela Swager. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baby Basics/Street Ministry at Oakhurst United Methodist Church in Seminole, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 1, 2020