STEPHENSON, Alfred L. "Al" age 89, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on December 28, 2019 at the Masonic Home. Born on February 12, 1930 in St. Petersburg, he graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1948. He was a proud Marine. He married the love of his life, June Tomlin Stephenson, in 1951 and passed away holding her hand after 68 years of marriage. He had a distinguished 36-year career at Florida Power and was a charter member of Palm Lake Christian Church. He held various roles as a leader in the Boys and Girls Club, Kiwanis Club, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, and received the title of Paul Harris fellow. A mason for 65 years, Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Esther Stephenson and grandson, Christopher Mauro. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, Patsy South (Bob), Betsy Mauro (Barry); son, Kent; sister, Jean Virgne; five grandchildren, Eric and Drew (Candace) Hinote, Juan Mauro, Kent and Katie Stephenson; five great- grandchildren, Chase, Owen, Palmer, Noah, and Amelia Hinote; many nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday January 4 at 1 pm, Palm Lake Christian Church, 5401 22nd Ave. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710. Visit the family's personalized online guestbook at

