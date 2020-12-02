1/
Alfred WOERNER
WOERNER, Alfred Ira Ph.D. Esq. passed November 17, 2020. "Al" had many varied interests. He always challenged himself to learn as much as possible and received five Master's degrees as well as a Ph.D. Al owned his business, New World Marketing, Ltd, and served on boards in an advisory capacity to several businesses. Al lived a busy life, and cared deeply about his friends and family. He was an engaging conversationalist and made every interaction a memorable one. Al leaves his wife of 62 years, Peg; three children, John, Michael, and Judith; as well as their spouses; and seven grandchildren. Memorial Park Funeral Home (727) 527-1196 memorialparkfuneralhome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Memories & Condolences

