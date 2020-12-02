WOERNER, Alfred Ira Ph.D. Esq. passed November 17, 2020. "Al" had many varied interests. He always challenged himself to learn as much as possible and received five Master's degrees as well as a Ph.D. Al owned his business, New World Marketing, Ltd, and served on boards in an advisory capacity to several businesses. Al lived a busy life, and cared deeply about his friends and family. He was an engaging conversationalist and made every interaction a memorable one. Al leaves his wife of 62 years, Peg; three children, John, Michael, and Judith; as well as their spouses; and seven grandchildren. Memorial Park Funeral Home (727) 527-1196 memorialparkfuneralhome.com