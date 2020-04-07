DUNCAN, Alfreda of Plant City, Florida, peacefully passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at age 91. Freda was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Edward Duncan Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Gregg (Glenn) of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and her son, Edward Duncan Jr. (Kelley) of Plant City. She is also survived by three grandsons, Jeff Gregg (Ashley) and Lance Gregg of Lawrenceville and Matt Duncan (Amanda) of Plant City. Freda enjoyed time with her five great-granddaughters, Kelsey, Savannah, Aubrey, Kennedy and Sutton. She retired from Kraft Foods after 20 years of service and could often be found quilting. Freda took great pride in her family and her home; always a gracious host making sure everyone had plenty to eat. She often harvested and preserved the vegetables used for her delicious home cooked meals that were usually accompanied by her famous coconut cake. Freda was a faithful Christian who worshipped at Bethany Baptist Church in Cork. One to never complain, Freda courageously displayed a spirit of grace and dignity during the challenges of her declining health. A private graveside service will be held at Chapel Hill Gardens, Dade City, Florida. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020