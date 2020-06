Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Alic's life story with friends and family

Share Alic's life story with friends and family

WARG, Alice Marie died peacefully June 2, 2020. Born December 22 1942. Survived by her husband, William; sons, Billy, Scott; daughter, Paula. Devoted wife and mother she will remembered and missed dearly by a loving family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store