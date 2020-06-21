Alice ALVAREZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALVAREZ, Alice Harriet passed away June 9, 2020. Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernie Alvarez; and grandson, Frank Nogara. Alice is survived by her sister, Harriet Henderson; brother, Robert Stoddard; stepdaughters, Linda Conte and husband, Steve, Lori Lotardo and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Courtney, Anthony (Elizabeth), Nicholas; great-grandchild, Joseph; as well as many loved family members and friends. There will be a celebration of life service, Saturday, June 27, 2020, 3 pm, at the Iglesia Ebenezer, 11505 Colony Hill Dr., Seffner. Social distan-cing and masks required. Confirm attendance by calling Harriet at (813) 330-9948.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved