Alice ALVAREZ

ALVAREZ, Alice Harriet passed away June 9, 2020. Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernie Alvarez; and grandson, Frank Nogara. Alice is survived by her sister, Harriet Henderson; brother, Robert Stoddard; stepdaughters, Linda Conte and husband, Steve, Lori Lotardo and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Courtney, Anthony (Elizabeth), Nicholas; great-grandchild, Joseph; as well as many loved family members and friends. There will be a celebration of life service, Saturday, June 27, 2020, 3 pm, at the Iglesia Ebenezer, 11505 Colony Hill Dr., Seffner. Social distan-cing and masks required. Confirm attendance by calling Harriet at (813) 330-9948.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store