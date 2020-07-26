Alice Arnwine

In Memoriam: Alice Gordon Arnwine (1930 - 2019) July, 2020: My thanks to everyone who attended my mother's Funeral Services last December 27, and who've expressed gestures of sympathy in other important ways in the almost-seven months since. Unfortunately, I've only recently become aware that, while many knew of her passing at the time, many did not, and I regret that. Please take a moment right now to look over to the Obituaries, where you'll see Mom's Obituary from December. If I could add anything to it, it would only be that even though Mom was, by her own admission, no expert on the Bible, she knew, and lived by, the two most important verses that a Christian really needs to know: Matthew 7:12, and John 3:16. -Jeff



