CACCIATORE, Alice 90, Tampa, FL passed away Dec. 19, 2019. She was born in Tampa, Aug. 24, 1929, and was the youngest of 12 brothers and sisters, all deceased, except for her sister, Esther. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Frank Cacciatore; her son, Frank; daughter-in-law, Ann; daughter, Rita; granddaughters, Ali and Maddi; and great-grandson, Hunter. Alice graduated from Plant High School in 1948. She worked in banking for over 30 years. She volunteered with her husband for many years at West Tampa Little League, which she said were the happiest times of her life. She loved the beach, dancing, and her family. The service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Jan. 25, 2020, at 4 pm, 4311 St. Miguel St., Tampa, FL 33629, with a Celebration of Life reception to follow.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020