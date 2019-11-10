Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice COLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COLE, Alice God welcomed His faithful servant, Alice Louise Cole (Cole), home Saturday, November 2, 2019. Alice was born January 10, 1932, in New York City. She was raised in Atlanta, Georgia. Alice graduated from the University of Georgia , Athens, with a B.S. in Home Economics, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, having served as treasurer. Alice married Lawrence "Larry" J. Cole May 17, 1954 and in the late 1950s they moved to Tampa, Florida for Larry to establish his veterinary practice first as NorthWest Animal Clinic and later North Bay Animal Hospital. Alice was predeceased by her first husband, Dr. L.J. Cole "Larry" in 1998, her second husband, Ben F. Megahee in 2001, her third husband, Warrend Fredrick in 2012, and her son, Robert Lawrence Cole "Bob" in 2014. She is survived by her brother, Jim Cole (Susan). She is also survived by her children, Catherine Ferreri (Tim) of Lakeland, Dan Cole (Mai) of Parkland, Ellen Harman (Troy) of Boca Raton, and Frank Cole of Seffner; and daughter-in-law, Karen Cole of Tampa. She is survived by 13 grandchildren, Chris, Geoffrey, Andrew, Dannielle, Ryan, Candace, Robert, Kylie, Rebekah, Conner, Rachel, Brayden and Sabastian and one great-grandchild, Noah. While a resident of Tampa, Alice was a member of a number of volunteer and spiritual organizations. She served as President of the St. Paul's Catholic Church Ladies Guild and also as President of the Jesuit High School Mothers' Club. She was a member of Idlewild Baptist Church and Surrendered to Christ Bible Fellowship class. She was also a member of Life Builders Bible Study for many years as well as the Women of Berea Bible study. Alice would like all her friends and neighbors to know that she is Born Again and that Jesus is her Lord and Savior. It was her desire that you would know His love as she has. Alice's Celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at Idlewild Baptist Church, 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd., Lutz, FL 33548. The family will receive guests starting at 10 am. There will be a service at 11 am, and a lunch with fellowship that will follow. In lieu of flowers, Alice prefers gifts to Gulfside Hospice in Land O' Lakes, Florida, Alzheimers Foundation of America, or A Woman's Place Medical Center, designate Hillsborough County, 1910 East Bay Dr., Largo, FL 33771. Gonzalez Funeral Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Georgia Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

