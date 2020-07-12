1/1
Alice FRANCESCHINA
FRANCESCHINA, Alice (Schneider) passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 7:25 am, in her home with family at her side. Born January 29, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York, Alice was raised in Flushing Heights, Queens County, New York and attended P.S.163, and Bayside High School. Alice won her B.A. degree at Queens College of the City University of New York in 1946. She was a member of Alpha Lambda Omicron Sorority. Married in 1949 to Peter H. Franceschina, she became a stay-at-home mom until 1969, when she joined the Long Island Savings Bank as Sale and Service Supervisor for Savings Bank Life Insurance. In 1988, Alice and Peter came to Hernando County where she became secretary of the Rainbow Woods Homeowners' Association for over 20 years as well as secretary of the New York State Club for almost as long, as well as Founding Member of the Ladies of Rainbow Woods Luncheon Group. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter; brother, Arthur; and son. Geoffrey in 2001. She is survived by her sons, Peter (Teresa) and David (Lora); as well as grandsons, Jeffrey, Joseph, and Christopher. Interment will be in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL, Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 1 pm. Friends of Alice no doubt know her to be a 'driven' person with steadfast principles and a love of life, always striving to make every moment of her existence meaningful and productive. Family members, on the other hand, knew her to be the most loving, caring, and unselfish wife, mother and grandmother who readily sacrificed for any of us at the drop of a hat, who raised her children and grandchildren to know and understand discipline, respect, manners, morals, personal responsibility, love of country and again, a love of life. Bon Voyage, Alice. Until such a time as we can meet again, you will be sorely missed. Visitation will be Tuesday July 14, 2020, 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, at Pinecrest Funeral Chapel, Spring Hill FL, with service Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 11 am, followed by burial at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to HPH Hospice at https://lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org/HPHGeneralDonation pinecrestfuneralchapel.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
