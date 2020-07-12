Alice HUNTLEY

1/1
HUNTLEY, Alice Zine 96, of Hernando, died July 6, 2020. She was born April 26, 1924, in East Hartford, CT, to Peter and Julia Zine, Ukrainian immigrants. She married Everett Huntley in 1945, and when the war ended, they moved to Dunedin, building their house on Lexington Avenue room by room. Later in life they lived in Palm Harbor, Lake Panasoffkee and Lecanto. When he died in 2010, they had been married 64 years. Wherever they lived, Mrs. Huntley helped her children and neighbors in roles such as Sunday School teacher, Cub Scout den mother, 4-H leader, tutor and Hospice volunteer. She was very creative and loved sewing, arts and crafts, Bible study, gardening, reading and choral singing. When her children were older, she worked as a bookkeeper at Clearwater Plumbing. She is survived by her sister, Eleanor Skydell (Louis) of Evanston, IL.; her children, Helen Huntley (Chris Stambaugh) of St. Petersburg; Steven Huntley (Janet) of Chattanooga, TN; and Ruth Soehlman (Stan) of Hernando; as well as six grandchildren, Andrew and Suzanne Stambaugh, Sarah Huffines, Rachel Clausen, Stacy Mason and Robin Preucil; seven great-grandsons; and a companion, Becky Ascough. Mrs. Huntley will be buried in Dunedin Cemetary, next to her husband.

