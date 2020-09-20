Alice JOHNSON

JOHNSON, Alice Dorothy (Konsky) 94, passed September 6, 2020, was born on February 21, 1926 in Maryville, IL in the same house her 8 sisters and brothers were born and raised in. Her father and mother immigrated to America from Poland before WW I. Her father was a coal miner. She moved to Detroit in 1944 during WW II to work for the government and met our Dad, Edwin J. Johnson, Jr., from Miami, FL. Dad and Mom were married in Detroit in June of 1947 after Dad returned from the War in the Pacific as a B-29 tail gunner. They returned to Miami where Dad worked for Eastern Air Lines and where all four of their boys were born and raised. We lost Dad 10 years ago after they had been married for 63 years. Mom and Dad had four sons, Mark Johnson and Christopher Johnson of Dunedin. Gary (wife, Patricia) Johnson of Dunedin and their children, Samantha Johnson of Clearwater and LT Nicholas Johnson, MD, USN of Dunedin, currently stationed in Naval Air Station Pensacola, FL (girlfriend, Dr. C. Rachelle Price, MD). Steven Johnson (former wife, Jan Rhees) of Deerfield Beach, FL and their children, LCDR Andrew Johnson, MD, USN currently stationed in San Diego, CA (wife, Dr. Dari Aragon Johnson, MD) and Erik Johnson (fiancée, Vanessa Arellano) of Atlanta, GA. Mom and Dad were long time members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dunedin. Due to Covid 19, there will be a family ceremony at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Hospice of North Pinellas County at 727-586-4432. Address: 5771 Roosevelt Blvd. Clearwater, FL 33760 Curlew Hills Memory Gardens



