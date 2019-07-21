Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Leverock THOMAS. View Sign Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS, Alice Leverock



Born October 17, 1924 and departed July 8, 2019. A graduate of St. Petersburg High School, Alice became an extraordinary woman. Alice could pilot an airplane, hook a big fish, shoot a rifle, swing a mean golf club, prepare a gourmet meal, and dance to the wee hours. She could match wits with anyone and was nobody's fool. Always glamourous, classy and cool, she was the life of any party. As the family matriarch, she controlled the finances and greeted diners in her charming style at the original Leverock's Oyster Bar during the 1960s and 1970s.



John and Bertha Leverock founded Leverock's Oyster Bar in 1942 and their three children took over when they retired. Alice was the last of those children having lost John Leverock Jr. and just recently Richard Leverock Sr., who was Alice's best friend. Never having children, Alice extended love to her nieces and nephews. They include Midge Leverock Clyde, Linda Leverock McCann (Steve), Sherree Leverock Kaminas, Laurell Leverock Kimbrough, Cindy Leverock Koziski (Jeff) and Richard Leverock, Jr. (Katie). Nephew John Leverock III passed but left his dear wife, Judy Leverock, as one of us.



Alice traveled the world with her most beloved husband, Bob Thomas, who owned the Country Villa Restaurant. Lifelong confidant, Joan Leverock Lloyd, knew all the family secrets and shared frequent trips to Las Vegas.



There are many extended family members here and throughout Florida. Alice also leaves close friends who will never forget the good times and her sense of humor. We will celebrate her life at a party in October, when she would have turned 95. A final goodbye will be sad, but we will once again appreciate the inspiration she was to all who knew her. Guestbook at



