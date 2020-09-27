1/
Alice NICHOLS
NICHOLS, Alice M. Born in Akron, Ohio. She was a registered nurse and loving wife of over 50 years. She leaves behind husband Jack; son, Ben (Christine); grandson Bailey; daughter, Bridget (Kurt Noble); grandson, Matthew Nichols; sister, Rose Kuner and family of Ohio; brother-in-law, David Nichols; and Karon (like a sister) Nichols and very, very many family in Ohio; sister-in-laws Citizen Sue Tomci and family of Ohio; and and Woodie Nichols of Ohio; good friend, Tom Miller of Navarre, Ohio. Memorial service Oct. 1, Bayhope Church, Lutz, 2 pm. Alice requested no flowers, donation to Bayhope in her name.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Bayhope Church
