Alice NICHOLS

NICHOLS, Alice M. Born in Akron, Ohio. She was a registered nurse and loving wife of over 50 years. She leaves behind husband Jack; son, Ben (Christine); grandson Bailey; daughter, Bridget (Kurt Noble); grandson, Matthew Nichols; sister, Rose Kuner and family of Ohio; brother-in-law, David Nichols; and Karon (like a sister) Nichols and very, very many family in Ohio; sister-in-laws Citizen Sue Tomci and family of Ohio; and and Woodie Nichols of Ohio; good friend, Tom Miller of Navarre, Ohio. Memorial service Oct. 1, Bayhope Church, Lutz, 2 pm. Alice requested no flowers, donation to Bayhope in her name.



