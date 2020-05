PRENDERGAST, Alice of Palm Harbor, was born November 1, 1950 in Rockville Centre, NY, and died May 11, 2020 at the age of 69. She was predeceased by her father, Edmund; sister, Elizabeth; and brother, Robert. She is survived by her mother, Jane; brother, Paul and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. With a Bachelor's in French from SUNY Cortland and a Master's from UF, she had a full career teaching English as a second language in the Pinellas County school system. Alice enjoyed traveling, museums, book clubs, games, crafting, and outings with friends. Her warm, generous spirit will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Please share your memories of Alice at https://www.sunsetpointfuneralhome.com/obituary/Alice-Prendergast . Donations in Alice's name can be made to WUSF Public Broadcasting.