PRENDERGAST, Alice of Palm Harbor, was born November 1, 1950 in Rockville Centre, NY, and died May 11, 2020 at the age of 69. She was predeceased by her father, Edmund; sister, Elizabeth; and brother, Robert. She is survived by her mother, Jane; brother, Paul and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. With a Bachelor's in French from SUNY Cortland and a Master's from UF, she had a full career teaching English as a second language in the Pinellas County school system. Alice enjoyed traveling, museums, book clubs, games, crafting, and outings with friends. Her warm, generous spirit will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Please share your memories of Alice at https://www.sunsetpointfuneralhome.com/obituary/Alice-Prendergast. Donations in Alice's name can be made to WUSF Public Broadcasting.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Point Funeral Home - Clearwater
2689 Sunset Point Road
Clearwater, FL 33759
(727) 723-3020
