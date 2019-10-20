THOMAS, Alice N. 92, a Tampa native, died Oct. 14, 2019, of heart failure. She was the daughter of Henry and Ida Neumann and attended Jefferson H.S. Alice and husband George owned and operated Marine Electric Company until his death in 1983. Alice had a wonderful sense of humor, an excellent memory, and loved nature and all animals, supporting many wildlife organizations. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, and visiting with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; and four siblings. She is survived by her son, Tim Thomas (Coralie) of Fort Collins, CO, and daughters, Patty McConnell (Richard) of Lutz, FL and Susan Reeves of Tampa; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. A funeral service will be celebrated 10 am, Saturday, Oct. 26, at Garden of Memories, Tampa, followed by a visitation at the same location. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to World Wildlife Fund, or any animal rescue group.

