Alice TWEEDY

TWEEDY, Alice (Johnson) 94, of New Port Richey, FL entered into eternal rest August 22, 2020 from complications from Covid-19. Born in Boston, MA to George and Lydia Johnson, she moved to N. Reading where she raised her children. She then moved to Hudson, FL in 1976. She relished the Sunshine State swimming in the canal and Gulf daily. Mom was a vociferous reader and took pleasure in dancing wherever there was music, even in restaurants. Alice later went to live in the Wilds in New Port Richey. Mom was a very caring and compassionate mother. Mom attended Queen of Peace Church. She was prede-ceased by her one grandson, Andrew J. Clement, USN. Alice is survived by her son, Edward Tweedy of New Port Richey, FL; her daughters, Doris Tweedy of Plum Island, MA, Lois Tweedy of Newbury, VT, and Diane L. Clement-Coppens of Clearwater, FL. The Akin Davis Funeral Home initiated cremation results for the family.



