Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Wills. View Sign Service Information Gonzalez Funeral Home 7209 North Dale Mabry Highway Tampa , FL 33614 (813)-931-1833 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Gonzalez Funeral Home Funeral Mass 2:00 PM Christ the King Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

WILLS, Alice Carrera 87, of Tampa, passed away September 9, 2019, in the presence of her family, after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William T. Wills; her daughter, Kimberly Turner (Stephen); her sons, William Wills Jr. (Gary) and Blaine Wills (Teresa); her grandchildren, Evan and Douglas Turner and Logan, Sierra, and Sydney Wills; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Enrique and Florence Carrera; and her brother, Richard Carrera. She was a Cuban Floridian, whose grandmother, Caridad Olivella Bister, brought several of her children from Cuba in 1906. Alice's mother was born in Tampa shortly afterwards. After the death of Alice's father a month before her birth, she was raised by her mother and beloved aunt Leonila "Nini". She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1949, where she made a group of lifelong friends, Margaret Cuesta, Rita Diaz, Norma Hallam, and Olga Rhoads, and another dear friend, Mary Jackson. She was an outstanding athlete in high school and was named Miss Florida Basketball. She also played with the Tampa Women's Athletic Association, which won the state basketball championship in 1949. She loved dancing and enjoyed the nightlife of Tampa in the early fifties, before marriage and raising her family in Forest Hills and through Most Holy Redeemer Church and School, in a community of other young families. She worked for many decades in the medical field in doctors' offices as an administrator, and was known in the medical community for her many roles in health care delivery. She loved and took great pride in her children and grandchildren. Her family is grateful for the special care she was given by Susana Viera over the last two years. The family will receive friends at Gonzalez Funeral Home Friday, September 13, 5:30-7:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 14, 2 pm at Christ the King Catholic Church. A private burial will follow. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting: Gonzalez Funeral Home

WILLS, Alice Carrera 87, of Tampa, passed away September 9, 2019, in the presence of her family, after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William T. Wills; her daughter, Kimberly Turner (Stephen); her sons, William Wills Jr. (Gary) and Blaine Wills (Teresa); her grandchildren, Evan and Douglas Turner and Logan, Sierra, and Sydney Wills; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Enrique and Florence Carrera; and her brother, Richard Carrera. She was a Cuban Floridian, whose grandmother, Caridad Olivella Bister, brought several of her children from Cuba in 1906. Alice's mother was born in Tampa shortly afterwards. After the death of Alice's father a month before her birth, she was raised by her mother and beloved aunt Leonila "Nini". She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1949, where she made a group of lifelong friends, Margaret Cuesta, Rita Diaz, Norma Hallam, and Olga Rhoads, and another dear friend, Mary Jackson. She was an outstanding athlete in high school and was named Miss Florida Basketball. She also played with the Tampa Women's Athletic Association, which won the state basketball championship in 1949. She loved dancing and enjoyed the nightlife of Tampa in the early fifties, before marriage and raising her family in Forest Hills and through Most Holy Redeemer Church and School, in a community of other young families. She worked for many decades in the medical field in doctors' offices as an administrator, and was known in the medical community for her many roles in health care delivery. She loved and took great pride in her children and grandchildren. Her family is grateful for the special care she was given by Susana Viera over the last two years. The family will receive friends at Gonzalez Funeral Home Friday, September 13, 5:30-7:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 14, 2 pm at Christ the King Catholic Church. A private burial will follow. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting: Gonzalez Funeral Home www.GonzalezFuneral.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close