Alicia Mercedes "Alice" PRIDA

PRIDA, Alicia Mercedes "Alice"92, died April 29, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, Luciano Prida Sr.; mother and father, Carlotta and Severino Martinez; and her brother, Robert Martinez. She raised and is survived by her four children, Luciano Jr. (Linda), Xavier (Ember), Alicia "Alice" (Angel), and Monica (Greg); 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She graduated from Jefferson High School and devoted her life to her family and worked alongside her husband as secretary when the accounting business was originated in 1957. She was a founding member of the Jefferson High School Alumni Association and served on its board continuously up to her passing. She provided care to her father, mother, and husband until they passed. She loved to tap dance and belonged to a group, Toni Tappers, that performed before adult congregate living facilities members. She also was still active in Tampa Federation of Garden Club Circles - Calliandra Garden Circle and Tampa Women's Club. Visitation with the family will occur Friday, May 3 at 9 am with services to follow at 10 am at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1711 E. 11th Ave., Tampa, FL 33605. Reception immediately following church service at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, main building, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. The family requests all acts of condolences be made as contributions to the Jefferson High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, 3323 W. Cordelia St., Tampa, FL 33607. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

