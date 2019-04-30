DIAZ, Alicia Narbona,
passed away on April 26, 2019 in Tampa, FL. Alicia was born on December 23, 1936 in Habana, Cuba and came to the U.S. in 1961, living in Tampa since. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Alexandra Elizabeth Diaz. Alicia is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dr. J. Joaquin Diaz; daughter, Ana Diaz Jones (Daniel), daughter, Alina Diaz Mills (Jack); and son, Joaquin Diaz; grandchildren, Jensen, Addison, and Collin as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Pallbearers will include Joaquin Diaz, Jensen Diaz, Jack Mills, Daniel Jones, Collin Jones, and Henry Alava. Honorary pallbearers will include Nestor Cueto, Willy Cueto, Rafael Fernandez, Bobby Garcia, Henry Cacciatore, and Carlos Smith. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Gonzalez Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church with interment to follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park in Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Sacred Heart Church, St. Patrick Catholic Church, or St. Jerome Catholic Church in Alicia's name. Arrangements entrusted to: Gonzalez Funeral Home
(813) 931-1833.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019