Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Centro Asturiano Memorial Park
East MLK Blvd
Tampa, FL
Alicia Quintanilla Obituary
QUINTANILLA, Alicia It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, Alicia Quintanilla on October 5, 2019 at 94. She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Fernando (2015); her parents, Jose and Angelina Rodriguez; and brothers, Joseph and Eloy Rodriguez. She is survived by her son, Joseph Quintanilla; her niece, Jo Anne Mesa (Oreste); her son, Shawn Mesa (Debbie); their daughter, Ana Mesa; niece, Dr. MaryAnn Suarez and niece, Donna Rodriguez. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Dailis Agremonte, Ana Sallent, and Alicia Mesa. A Funeral will be held at 11:30 am, on Wednesday, October 9 at the Centro Asturiano Memorial Park on East MLK Blvd. in Tampa. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 9, 2019
