WELLWORTH, Aline R. Thompson (Lariviere)



89, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at home with her loving family at her side holding her hands. Born in Holyoke, September 13, 1929, she was the daughter of Albert and Diane Lariviere who spent their retirement in St. Petersburg. Aline married the late Edgar G. Thompson after he completed his enlisted service in the United States Navy in 1949. They settled in Granby, MA where they lived for over 30 years, raising a loving family of three boys in the same neighborhood as her two younger brothers, their wives and 12 children. They retired in 1993 and relocated to Florida where they lived for three short years before Edgar's untimely death in 1996. In late 1997 she was married to John "Jack" Wellworth and they shared five wonderful loving years together in Florida before his death in 2002. She was a successful sole proprietor owning a hair salon she ran out of her home in Granby for over 30 years. Aline was a faithful communicant of St. Thomas Aquinas in Hudson. In her leisure time she enjoyed traveling in the United States, South American and Europe. She also loved to take luxury cruises in the Caribbean and was a very avid bridge player. She will be forever missed by her three sons, Edgar (Tom) and his wife, Mary of Hudson, FL, Gary and his wife, Lisa of San Diego, CA and Randy and his wife, Pamela of Chile, South America; along with twelve cherished grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. All family and friends are invited to gather at 10 am, Friday, March 8 for a memorial service in her honor at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 8320 Old County Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34653.

