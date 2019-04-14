Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alison MOORE. View Sign

MOORE, Alison



"slipped the bonds of earth and touched the face of God" April 3, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home with family by her side.



Alison was born in Saginaw, MI May 24, 1927 to Harold and Francesca Anderson. She was nine years old when she lost her parents and was adopted by her aunt, Helen Hennig of Tarpon Springs, FL.



As a child, she loved dolls, synchronized swimming, and her horse, Gooseneck. She attended Bennington College for one year, transferring to Rollins College in Winter Park, FL for her second year. It was at Rollins that she joined her beloved Pi Beta Phi Sorority. While competing in synchronized swimming and various horse competitions, she met the love of her life, Thomas Moore, who was just beginning his life-long career in the USAF. They were married shortly afterward, and spent 59 wonderful years together.



With the military, their assignments included England, Keesler AFB in Mississippi, Sheppard AFB in Texas, Washington DC, and Alaska. As a military wife, she was a woman of extraordinary dignity and grace, entertaining many high officials, including tea with the Queen of England, as well as starting the military version of the Debutant Ball during their post in Anchorage.



Upon retirement in 1970, the couple moved to Colorado Springs. It was here that Alison became an interior decorator, owning her own business, Alison Moore Inc. She remained active in the Pi Beta Phi Sorority and was dedicated to the Alumnae Club here in Colorado Springs. For Pi Phi, she enjoyed selling geraniums as well as reading to the children in their "Dr. Seuss Reading Program." She held many board positions with the Club including being the official photographer, creating many beautiful albums of all their activities. Alison was famous for her holiday gingerbread houses, sharing her talents with so many, both young and old.



Alison loved attending Air Force football games, sitting on the 50-yard line for every home game for the last 40 years. Alison and her late husband were members at Mt. Massive Trout Club in Leadville, Colorado from 1971 to the present.



Whenever she was out she always wore one of her many beautiful hats. She loved a sweet sip of white wine at 5 pm. She loved gathering her family and friends together and celebrating life.



In recent years, she was active in putting together an exhibit at the World War II Aviators Museum to honor her late husband.



Alison is survived by her two sons, Thomas E. Moore (Kristine) and Todd J. Moore (Rika); grandchildren, Heidi, Peter, Alexander, Aaron, Hannah, and Samuel Moore; great-grandchildren, Eden, Mazen, and Phenix; her niece, Frances A. Shields (Michael), and their children, Derek Shields, Alison Nieves, and Michelanne Shields; and great-nieces, Harlow and Mabel Nieves. She is also survived by many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Bartow and Charles P. "Tod" Anderson, and her beloved husband, Thomas.



A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 am at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Avenue.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Museum of World War Aviation, Pi Beta Phi Foundation, or Pikes Peak Hospice.

