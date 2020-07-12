Allan CROTEAU

CROTEAU, Allan A. 65, of St. Petersburg, FL beloved lifetime partner of Agnes Marie Brown, passed away March 17, 2020 at the Mease Caring Center in Dunedin under the care of Seasons Hospice and Pallitive care due to his long lost battle with cancer. Born in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late Arthur and Anita Croteau of Fryeburg, Maine. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Croteau. Allan last worked for Vista Pharm in Largo. He enjoyed music and attending music concerts. In addition to Agnes Marie Brown he leaves one sibling, Adrienne Morris of Prospect CT, as well as a nephew, Rob. Funeral services will be private due to Covid. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seasons Hospice and Pallative Care, Clearwater, FL in Allan's memmory.



