HAMMELL, Allan Keith "Al" 90, of Seminole, passed away May 2, 2020 at Largo Medical Center, Largo Florida. Al was born in Hamilton, MT Sept. 3, 1929 to the late Keith and Edith Hammell. He attended school years 1-12 in Hamilton, was active in Boy Scouts, achieving Eagle Scout rank, and attended Montana State in Bozeman. He was an active athlete in basketball and track, setting several school and collegiate conference records for track, and was elected President of the Student body during his Senior year. He graduated with Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering, as well as being inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma and Tau Beta Pi Scholastic Honorary. While at Montana State, he met and married his wife, Mary Lou (Molly Kranz). After graduating in 1952, they moved to Minneapolis, MN, where he began his career-long employment as an aerospace engineer and program manager with Honeywell, Inc., during which he was awarded three patents by the US Patent Office. In 1971, a company reorganization transferred them to Largo, FL. He worked on control systems for the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs, frequently interacting with astronauts. He retired from Honeywell in late 1992. In 2014, one year after the passing of Molly, his wife of 63 years, he moved from Largo to Lake Seminole Square in Seminole, FL. He is survived by his sons, Scott (Monica) and Bruce (Beth); grandchildren, Doug (Staci) Hammell, Kevin (Paige) Hammell, Allan (Hilary) Hammell, Neil (Connie) Hammell, Anne (Josh) Deitrich; and ten great-grandchildren. Due to Covid19 pandemic restrictions, a memorial service will be planned in Seminole, Florida at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Montana State University Foundation-Electrical Engineering Scholarship Fund, 1501 South 11th Ave. Bozeman, MT 59715 or Lake Seminole Square Scholarship Fund, 8333 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please share your memories of Al by visiting Serenity Funeral Home www.SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 16, 2020.