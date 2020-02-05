SMALL, Allan Jr. 82, of Largo, passed away February 2, 2020. Born in Hamden, Connecticut and raised in Gulfport he graduated from Boca Ciega High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Egenia Small. Allan is survived by his wife, Joanne; stepchildren, Deborah Rhodus, Michael Beeles, and Wayne Killeen; daughters, Lori Ballis and Robin Cunningham; and eight grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will take place Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:30 am at Reese Funeral Home, 6767 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, Florida 33772 with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 am. In Lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 5, 2020