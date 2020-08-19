Allen BONE

BONE, Allen Eugene of Brandon, FL passed away August 13, 2020. He was born in Tampa April 19, 1958 to Eugene and the late Ann Bone. Allen leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Jody; son, Cory and fiancée, Alexandra Burns; daughter, Kelsey Summitt and husband, Nicholas; sister, Coleen Coleman; brother, Wesley; and countless other loved ones. Allen will be remembered most for his love of family, friends, car racing, and of course his treasured dog, Orion. A memorial service will be held at New Hope Methodist Church, Brandon, 4 pm, August 21. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Senior Connection Center or the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.



